We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lennar (LEN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lennar is one of 96 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 23.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, LEN has moved about 36.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 29.3% on average. As we can see, Lennar is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Meritage Homes (MTH - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 52.3%.
Over the past three months, Meritage Homes' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Lennar is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 46.6% this year, meaning that LEN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Meritage Homes is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Lennar and Meritage Homes. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.