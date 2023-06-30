We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed at $157.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.88% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest retailer had gained 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.
Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, down 5.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $159.34 billion, up 4.24% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $636.67 billion, which would represent changes of -1.27% and +4.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Walmart currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.55.
Investors should also note that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Supermarkets stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.