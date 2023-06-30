We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $341, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.
Berkshire Hathaway B will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Berkshire Hathaway B to post earnings of $6.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 53.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.32 billion, up 2.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.31 per share and revenue of $316.85 billion, which would represent changes of +16.75% and +4.89%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.6.
It is also worth noting that BRK.B currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BRK.B in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.