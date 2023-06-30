We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Blackstone Inc. (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) closed at $92.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 6.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.
Blackstone Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Blackstone Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 36.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.4 billion, down 42.14% from the year-ago period.
BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $10.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.83% and -14.3%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Blackstone Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.58 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.35.
We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.