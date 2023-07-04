We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1400, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 13 offices in nine countries, including the United States.
Notably, Dimensional Fund Advisor invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $614 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz, DFA U.S. Target Value Ptf (DFTPX - Free Report) , DFA International Value Portfolio (DFIPX - Free Report) and DFA US Large Company Portfolio (DFUSX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
DFA U.S. Target Value Ptf aims to acquire a wide range of easily tradable securities from small and mid-sized U.S. companies. DFTPX advisors choose to investin future contracts and options on futures contracts related to U.S. equity securities.
DFA U.S. Target Value Ptf has three-year annualized returns of 21.4%. As of January 2023, DFTPX held 1395 issues, with 0.8% of its net assets invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum.
DFA International Value Portfolio invests almost all its assets in its corresponding master fund. The advisor’s strategy involves acquiring securities from large companies associated with developed market countries that it designates as approved markets.
DFA International Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 15.1%. Arun C. Keswani has been one of the fund managers of DFIPX since 2020.
DFA US Large Company Portfolio aims to closely mirror the investment performance of the S&P 500 Index, aligning with both the price of the fund's shares and its overall investment return. DFUSX invests in the stocks that comprise the S&P 500 Index in approximately the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.
DFA US Large Company Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 12.9%. DFUSX has an expense ratio of 0.08% compared with the category average of 0.84%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
