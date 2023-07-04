We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $119.90, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.21 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.
GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $248.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.2% and +6.18%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.18.
Investors should also note that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.