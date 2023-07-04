We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $74.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.67 billion, up 28.73% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion, which would represent changes of +7.24% and +29.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. NextEra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, NextEra Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.
Meanwhile, NEE's PEG ratio is currently 2.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.