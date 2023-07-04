We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AMC Entertainment (AMC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) closed at $4.44, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMC Entertainment as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, up 29.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, up 8.04% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.37 per share and revenue of $4.46 billion, which would represent changes of +60.22% and +13.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
