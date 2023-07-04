We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) closed at $90.69, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Microchip Technology will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.61, up 17.52% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.29 billion, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $8.81 billion, which would represent changes of +3.49% and +4.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microchip Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Microchip Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Microchip Technology's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.44, so we one might conclude that Microchip Technology is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MCHP's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MCHP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.