Image: Bigstock
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Avis Budget Group (CAR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $228.08, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Avis Budget Group as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Avis Budget Group is projected to report earnings of $3.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 79.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.19 billion, down 1.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.41 per share and revenue of $12.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.72% and +0.95%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avis Budget Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% higher within the past month. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Avis Budget Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.25, so we one might conclude that Avis Budget Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
