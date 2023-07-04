We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.86, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Shell is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.63%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.94 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.91% and -1.98%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.38% lower. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.34.
It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.72 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
