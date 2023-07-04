We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Suncor Energy (SU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Suncor Energy (SU - Free Report) closed at $29.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Suncor Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, down 56.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.01 billion, down 36.92% from the year-ago period.
SU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $33.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.59% and -25.09%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suncor Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Suncor Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Suncor Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.99, so we one might conclude that Suncor Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that SU has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.