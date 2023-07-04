We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $50.52, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Agnico Eagle Mines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, down 9.92% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $6.47 billion, which would represent changes of +2.61% and +12.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.8% higher within the past month. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.18, which means Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 21.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AEM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.05 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.