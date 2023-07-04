We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS - Free Report) closed at $16.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Vipshop Holdings Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, up 8.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.01 billion, up 9.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $16.06 billion, which would represent changes of +25.16% and +5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.27, so we one might conclude that Vipshop Holdings Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.