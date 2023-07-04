We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GSK (GSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $35.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
GSK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, GSK is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.41 billion, down 3.41% from the prior-year quarter.
GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $35.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.78% and -9.66%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GSK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, GSK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.55, which means GSK is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, GSK's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.