Polaris Inc (PII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $122.23, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Polaris Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Polaris Inc to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.19 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.02% and +0.29%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Polaris Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Polaris Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Polaris Inc is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.28, so we one might conclude that Polaris Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.