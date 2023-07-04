We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Crawford & Company B (CRD.B - Free Report) closed at $9.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crawford & Company B as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Crawford & Company B to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $315.2 million, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +48.57% and +7.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Crawford & Company B should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Crawford & Company B is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Crawford & Company B's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.