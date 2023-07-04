Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) closed at $58, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Piedmont Lithium Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium Inc. to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.98%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.06.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

