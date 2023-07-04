We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Golar LNG (GLNG - Free Report) closed at $20.06, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Golar LNG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $1.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 355%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.65 million, up 0.26% from the year-ago period.
GLNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $292.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +42.59% and +9.37%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Golar LNG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.01% lower. Golar LNG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Golar LNG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.83, so we one might conclude that Golar LNG is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.