See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
DWS Science and Technology A (KTCAX) - free report >>
Elfun Trusts (ELFNX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
DWS Science and Technology A (KTCAX) - free report >>
Elfun Trusts (ELFNX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Buffalo Large Cap Fund (BUFEX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BUFEX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. BUFEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.42%.
Elfun Trusts (ELFNX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ELFNX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.39%, expense ratio of 0.18% and management fee of 0.14%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX - Free Report) : 0.89% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.35% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.