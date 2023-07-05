Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio K (FGIKX - Free Report) has a 0.49% expense ratio and 0.42% management fee. FGIKX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 10.08% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders F (LGLFX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LGLFX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 10.15% over the last five years, LGLFX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Mineral Y (OGMYX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. OGMYX is classified as a Sector - Precious Metal fund, and these mutual funds invest in stocks with a focus on the mining and production of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. OGMYX has an expense ratio of 0.82%, management fee of 0.58%, and annual returns of 9.66% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


