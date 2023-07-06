We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Enova International (ENVA) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) . ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.66, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.82. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.24 and as low as 4.04, with a median of 5.44.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ENVA has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.2.
Another great Financial - Consumer Loans stock you could consider is Regional Management (RM - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Regional Management also has a P/B ratio of 0.93 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 0.83. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.34, as low as 0.76, with a median of 0.93.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Enova International and Regional Management's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ENVA and RM is an impressive value stock right now.