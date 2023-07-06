We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) A Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Announcement?
Japanese restaurant Kura Sushi USA (KRUS - Free Report) is set to report fiscal third-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The revolving sushi service model has served the company well this year, with shares surging nearly 95% through the first half of 2023. Is KRUS a buy ahead of the earnings announcement?
Kura Sushi USA, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to post a profit of $0.05/share, which would mirror the results from the same quarter in the prior year. Earnings estimates for the quarter have declined -28.57% in the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to have risen 29.58% to $49.2 million.
KRUS has surpassed earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, sporting an average earnings beat of 123.58% over that timeframe. The stock has benefitted from recent strength in the restaurant industry. Investors should still proceed with caution heading into the announcement.