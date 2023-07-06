Should Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (
RDIV Quick Quote RDIV - Free Report) was launched on 10/01/2013, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $768.52 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.14%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 25.80% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Intel Corp (
INTC Quick Quote INTC - Free Report) accounts for about 6.01% of total assets, followed by Paramount Global ( PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 52.46% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RDIV seeks to match the performance of the OFI Revenue Weighted Ultra Dividend Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index is constructed using a rules-based methodology that starts with the S&P 900 Index, subject to a maximum 5% per company weighting.
The ETF has lost about -8.17% so far this year and is down about -1.06% in the last one year (as of 07/06/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.04 and $47.80.
The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 21.86% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 59 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RDIV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $51.02 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $99.43 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
