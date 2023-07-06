We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Bunge (BG) & Chevron Acquire Argentina-Based Chacraservicios
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) announced that it and Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) subsidiary, Chevron’s Renewable Energy Group Inc., acquired Chacraservicios S.r.l. from Adamant Group.
Based in Argentina, Chacraservicios was founded in 2003. It is focused on the cultivation of Camelina Sativa — a cover crop with high oil content that is beneficial to farmers, consumers and the environment.
Bunge is focused on expanding its lower-carbon-intensity feedstocks to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels.
The Chacraservicios acquisition brings a new oil source to Bunge and Chevron's global supply networks and assists the companies in meeting the growing demand. The companies plan on working on meal and oil-processing innovations.
Chevron is a global integrated energy company. It produces crude oil and natural gas, as well as transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives. Chevron also focuses on developing innovations that benefit it and the industry.
Bunge and Chevron intend to continue exploring opportunities to increase their participation in the development of next-generation, renewable fuels and advance a lower-carbon-energy future.
In the last reported quarter, BG reported adjusted earnings of $3.26 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49. The company delivered revenues of $15.3 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.3 billion.
Price Performance
Shares of Bunge have gained 14.7% over the past year compared with the industry's 10.1% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
