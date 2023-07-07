We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know
Bloomin' Brands (BLMN - Free Report) closed at $25.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots had lost 0.99% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bloomin' Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Bloomin' Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.15 billion, up 2.57% from the year-ago period.
BLMN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $4.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.27% and +7.4%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloomin' Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Bloomin' Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Bloomin' Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.27.
We can also see that BLMN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLMN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.