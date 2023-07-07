We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) closed at $92.61, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 4.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.
ON Semiconductor Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp. to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.02 billion, down 3.15% from the year-ago period.
ON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $8.12 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.63% and -2.5%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.11.
Investors should also note that ON has a PEG ratio of 3.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ON in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.