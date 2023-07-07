We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VALE S.A. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, down 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.18 billion, down 8.73% from the year-ago period.
VALE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $39.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.34% and -9.93%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VALE S.A.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.08% lower. VALE S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, VALE S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VALE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.