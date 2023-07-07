We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.15, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 9.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
M-tron Industries, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
MPTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $37.5 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.76% and +17.76%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for M-tron Industries, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. M-tron Industries, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, M-tron Industries, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.06.
Investors should also note that MPTI has a PEG ratio of 0.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPTI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MPTI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.