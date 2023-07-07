We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) closed at $78.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 5.54% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Henry Schein as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $1.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Henry Schein currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Henry Schein has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.11 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.
Also, we should mention that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HSIC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.