VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.94, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.16%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $884.83 million, up 33.53% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion, which would represent changes of +9.84% and +36.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. VICI Properties Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.
Investors should also note that VICI has a PEG ratio of 2.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.