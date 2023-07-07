Should BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (
BKMC) was launched on 04/09/2020, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Bny Mellon. It has amassed assets over $442.94 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Blend
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.
Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 18.40% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Microchip Technology Inc (
MCHP) accounts for about 0.61% of total assets, followed by Msci Inc (MSCI) and Arista Networks Inc (ANET).
The top 10 holdings account for about 5.53% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
BKMC seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR U.S. MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of U.S. medium-capitalization stocks.
The ETF has added about 7.34% so far this year and it's up approximately 11.48% in the last one year (as of 07/07/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $71.55 and $87.30.
The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 19.41% for the trailing three-year period. With about 511 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, BKMC is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (
VO) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $53.34 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $68.20 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe.
Zacks ETF Center.
