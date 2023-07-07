Back to top

The Children's Place (PLCE) Stock Jumps 10.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

The Children's Place (PLCE - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.1% higher at $26.22. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 26.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of The Children's Place seem to have received a boost in response to the news of the company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) purchasing its common shares. Per media reports, the company’s CEO, Jane Elfers, acquired 43,000 shares at a price of $23.70 per share on average. This puts the overall value of the purchase at just over $1 million.

This children's clothing and accessories chain is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -129.2%. Revenues are expected to be $341.66 million, down 10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For The Children's Place, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PLCE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The Children's Place is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. a.k.a. Brands (AKA - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% lower at $0.41. AKA has returned -3.5% in the past month.

For a.k.a. Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents a change of +33.3% from what the company reported a year ago. a.k.a. Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).


