2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Intermediate & Long-Term Bonds

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat due to rising rates. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 0.8%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(IEI - Free Report) : Volume 3.54 Times Average

This intermediate U.S. treasury ETF was under the microscope as about 5.4 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 1.57 million shares and came as IEI lost more than 0.4% in the last trading session. IEI is down 2% in a month’s time.

(BLV - Free Report) : Volume 7.07 Times Average

This long-term bond ETF was in the spotlight as around 3.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 564,350 shares a day. BLV lost 1.4% in the last session. BLV has slumped 2.3% over the past month.


