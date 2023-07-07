Back to top

Image: Bigstock

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $9.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

El Pollo Loco's rally is buoyed by optimism regarding the company’s strength in comparable restaurant sales growth and marketing initiatives. Also, its focus on cost management and expansion efforts bodes well.

This Tex-Mex fast food chain is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $125.32 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For El Pollo Loco, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LOCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

El Pollo Loco is a member of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. One other stock in the same industry, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.3% lower at $2,093.37. CMG has returned 4.8% over the past month.

Chipotle's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $12.10. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +30.1%. Chipotle currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


