Is Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Stag Industrial is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for STAG's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, STAG has gained about 11.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.3% on average. This means that Stag Industrial is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, American Equity Investment (AEL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.
The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment's current year EPS has increased 31.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Stag Industrial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.7% so far this year, meaning that STAG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
American Equity Investment, however, belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +8.4% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Stag Industrial and American Equity Investment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.