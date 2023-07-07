Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. JBLU recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

JBLU could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 16.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.

Looking at JBLU's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on JBLU for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines