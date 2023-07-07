We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QGEN vs. LFCR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Qiagen (QGEN - Free Report) or Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both Qiagen and Lifecore Biomedical have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
QGEN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 21.18, while LFCR has a forward P/E of 234.25. We also note that QGEN has a PEG ratio of 8.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LFCR currently has a PEG ratio of 23.42.
Another notable valuation metric for QGEN is its P/B ratio of 2.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LFCR has a P/B of 8.31.
These metrics, and several others, help QGEN earn a Value grade of B, while LFCR has been given a Value grade of C.
Both QGEN and LFCR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that QGEN is the superior value option right now.