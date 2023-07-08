CI&T (CINT) Launches Data Licensing for Cint Verified Audiences

CI&T Inc. ( CINT Quick Quote CINT - Free Report) launched Data Licensing for its Cint Verified Audiences, which will help organizations make better business decisions based on millions of self-reported, first-party data points. With Cint Verified Audiences, which includes more than 290 million consumers, organizations can enrich, validate and activate first-, second- or third-party audience data or build custom research audiences for tailored survey-based insights. The data used for Cint Verified Audiences is self-reported and regularly verified each time a respondent visits the platforms. The stock fell 3.59% during the day trading session on June 6 but grew 2.2% in the after-hour trading session. CINT’s shares gained 14.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 11% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Headquartered in Campinas, Brazil, CINT provides strategy, design and software engineering services to help in digital transformation for companies worldwide. CINT has broadened its operations globally through acquisitions, openings in new markets and verticals and extending its global talent base. These moves will help the company expand its footprint for robust organic growth in its four operating regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Although the macro environment remains challenging, digital transformation has been a priority in the corporate world and CI&T is well-positioned to reap benefits from the evolving market conditions. Its focus on speed and digital efficiency resonates extremely well with large and innovative companies. Earnings estimates for 2023 suggest 9.7% year-over-year growth on 17.6% higher revenues. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to 34 cents per share from 32 cents over the past 30 days. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, CINT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
