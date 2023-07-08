We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rogers (RCI) Launches 5G Infinite Premium Plan in Mexico
Rogers Communications (RCI - Free Report) announced that it started offering unlimited calling, texting and data in Mexico through its 5G Infinite Premium plan at no extra charge.
The 5G Infinite Premium plan costs $105/month and comes with 150 GB of 5G data. The plan’s unlimited features were previously available only in Canada and the United States.
With Mexico being a popular sunny destination for Canadians, the 5G Infinite Premium Plan now has North American coverage.
In addition, Rogers’ customers, who are looking to travel elsewhere this summer or not subscribed to the Infinite Premium plan, will receive the lowest daily roaming rates of any national carrier with Roam Like Home.
Rogers’ customers, with access to Roam Like Home, can travel worry-free to more than 185 destinations and stay connected to friends and family around the world for as low as $12/day.
Furthermore, Rogers Mastercard customers can also unlock additional travel perks and save money on every dollar they spend while travelling.
Rogers Communication, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rogers Communication, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rogers Communication, Inc. Quote
Strengthening Wireless Internet Businesses to Aid Growth
Rogers Communications is expected to benefit from the continued strong demand for data by consumers and businesses. An improving wireless penetration rate is anticipated to boost the subscriber base.
The company has expanded 5G network to more than 2,100 communities, reaching over 27 million Canadians. As of Mar 31, 2023, the prepaid subscriber base totaled almost 1.247 million, highlighting an addition of 97K subscribers from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The postpaid wireless subscriber base totaled 9.487 million, up 574K from the year-ago quarter’s levels.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company expects the demand for broadband data to witness growth of about 30% per year. RCI currently offers 1 gigabyte speed to its user base. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
In February, 2023, Rogers joined Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) to announce an exclusive Canadian partnership for the private preview of Azure Programmable Connectivity, a solution for developers to build 5G network-aware applications.
RCI continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and the shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers.
Rogers is looking to reap benefits from its takeover of Shaw, which would bring down the number of major telecom players from four to three in Canada. The other two telecommunication giants are Bell Canada Enterprise (BCE - Free Report) and Telus Corp (TU - Free Report) .
While Bell and Telus recently increased its daily roaming rates for U.S. and international travel plans, Rogers continues to provide lowest daily roaming rates with Roam Like Home.
RCI is currently focusing on making Internet accessible to lesser connected parts like the Town of Lincoln, Essex Centre and Harrow.