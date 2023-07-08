We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $39.89, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.68% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Main Street Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $120.03 million, up 40.88% from the prior-year quarter.
MAIN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $484.86 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.28% and +28.66%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher within the past month. Main Street Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Main Street Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.24.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
