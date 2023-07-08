We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) closed at $110, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from e.l.f. Beauty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 48.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $184.72 million, up 50.67% from the year-ago period.
ELF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $727.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.64% and +25.68%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.37.
Investors should also note that ELF has a PEG ratio of 3.05 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.