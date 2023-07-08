We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Datadog (DDOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) closed at $98.02, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Coming into today, shares of the data analytics and cloud monitoring company had gained 1.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.
Datadog will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $500.37 million, up 23.2% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +19.39% and +24.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Datadog. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Datadog currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Datadog is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 83.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 41.45, which means Datadog is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that DDOG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.69 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.