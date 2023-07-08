We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cloudflare (NET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) closed at $62.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the web security and content delivery company had gained 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cloudflare as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2023. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305.63 million, up 30.32% from the prior-year quarter.
NET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +153.85% and +31.36%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cloudflare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cloudflare has a Forward P/E ratio of 189.64 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.45.
Meanwhile, NET's PEG ratio is currently 7.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.