Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed at $82.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 8.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 49.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.75, so we one might conclude that Lantheus Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.