Should Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/17/2011.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $3.04 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Growth
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.33%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.13%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 24.80% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Meta Platforms Inc (META - Free Report) accounts for about 3.09% of total assets, followed by Nrg Energy Inc (NRG - Free Report) and Dr Horton Inc (DHI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 21.56% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
SPGP seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 GROWTH AT A REASONABLE PRICE IDX before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Growth at a Reasonable Price Index is composed of securities with strong growth characteristics selected from the Russell Top 200 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 9.36% so far this year and it's up approximately 10.26% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $74.83 and $92.77.
The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 19.18% for the trailing three-year period. With about 74 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SPGP is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $91.74 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $199.75 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Bottom-Line
Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.