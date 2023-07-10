Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (
Should iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2009.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.71 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.10%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 21.70% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Telecom round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK.B - Free Report) accounts for about 4.52% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 27.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
IWX seeks to match the performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index before fees and expenses. The Russell Top 200 Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market.
The ETF return is roughly 3.23% so far this year and it's up approximately 8.06% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $57.71 and $68.
The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 15.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 160 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IWX is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $50.41 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $98.35 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.