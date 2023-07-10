Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?

Launched on 09/28/2011, the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (
XSW Quick Quote XSW - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Technology - Software is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $302.98 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. XSW seeks to match the performance of the S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index before fees and expenses.
The S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index represents the software sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Software Index is a modified equal weight index.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.20%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 94% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Riot Platforms Inc. (
RIOT Quick Quote RIOT - Free Report) accounts for about 1.23% of total assets, followed by Marathon Digital Holdings Inc ( MARA Quick Quote MARA - Free Report) and Microstrategy Incorporated Class A ( MSTR Quick Quote MSTR - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 8.70% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF return is roughly 21.32% and is up about 10.40% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 07/10/2023), respectively. XSW has traded between $102 and $133.92 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 29.46% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 158 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, XSW is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (
PSJ Quick Quote PSJ - Free Report) tracks Dynamic Software Intellidex Index and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF ( IGV Quick Quote IGV - Free Report) tracks S&P North American Technology-Software Index. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has $190.49 million in assets, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has $6.25 billion. PSJ has an expense ratio of 0.56% and IGV charges 0.40%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
