Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/10/2014.

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $401.66 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. AIRR seeks to match the performance of the Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index before fees and expenses.
The Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index is measures the performance of small and mid cap US companies in the industrial and community banking sectors.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.70%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.22%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 93.30% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Encore Wire Corporation (

The top 10 holdings account for about 36.29% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, AIRR return is roughly 20.17%, and is up about 39.28% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $37.08 and $54.27.
The ETF has a beta of 1.26 and standard deviation of 25.53% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 54 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, AIRR is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (

