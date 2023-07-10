We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CareDx (CDNA) Soars 20.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
CareDx (CDNA - Free Report) shares rallied 20.6% in the last trading session to close at $10.09. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% gain over the past four weeks.
CareDx scored a strong price increase, driven by investor’s optimism surrounding the company’s recent presentation at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Jun 13, 2023.
In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered strong operational execution against its 2022 strategic plan, which is reflected in the record testing services volumes and record patient and digital solutions revenue. Further, cash collections from testing services exceeded testing services revenue for the second consecutive quarter. All these might have boosted further confidence in the stock.
This molecular diagnostics company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -223.1%. Revenues are expected to be $62.27 million, down 22.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For CareDx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CDNA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
CareDx is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $5.63. ALHC has returned -20.1% in the past month.
For Alignment Healthcare
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.20. This represents a change of -233.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Alignment Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).